Winter School “Legal Challenges in International Investments, Indigenous Peoples and Environment Protection” 19.1.2020 8:51–26.1.2020 18:00

Rovaniemi

Faculty of Law of the University of Lapland invites students to participate in the Winter School “Legal Challenges in International Investments, Indigenous Peoples and Environment Protection”. The program of the Winter school consists of the following courses:



1. Multilevel governance of natural resources in the Arctic.

The course focuses on the interplay of state and non-state actors in governing natural resources, especially oil & gas, minerals and forests. National regulation of land rights and participatory rights of local, especially indigenous people, is compared between Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia and Alaska.



2. Indigenous peoples’ rights to land in the Arctic with comparative approach, including Finland, Sweden and Norway.

This course provides general introduction to the rights concerning the Saami people, particularly in Finland. Comparison is made to the other Nordic countries, especially to Sweden and Norway. The course has an interdisciplinary approach combining the methods of international relations and international law therefore it is suitable for students coming from different disciplines.



Additionally to getting substantive knowledge of the subject students will be able to develop their communication and presentation skills working with people coming from different disciplinary backgrounds and different cultures.



The format of the Winter school prescribes five days of teaching and one day for final students’ presentations. The working language of the Winter School is English. Participation in the Winter School gives the students possibility to obtain 5 ECTS points (requires active participation in the Winter school, group presentation on the final day and preparation of a written assignment submitted no later than 17 February 2020).



The target audience: 3rd year Bachelor, 1st and 2nd year Master and Post-graduate students of the University of Lapland. Exchange students who have the right to study at the University of Lapland during the spring 2020 semester are also welcome to apply! Fees: Participation in the Winter School is free of charge. To apply send a free-form application by 15 December 2019 to the following address: olga.pushina(at)ulapland.fi.



“Legal Challenges in International Investments, Indigenous Peoples and Environment Protection” (3IPEP) is a two-years project that has been funded with support from the European Commission within Erasmus+ Program. The project is implemented by a consortium of three partners: University of Versailles Saint Quentin-en-Yvelines/Paris Saclay (France), University of Lapland (Finland), Riga Graduate School of Law (Latvia). The purpose of the project is to grasp the strong interactions between protection of indigenous people, the protection of environment and the role of multinational companies for the achievement of sustainable development, focusing on – but not limited to – legal issues. The Winter School “Legal Challenges in International Investments, Indigenous Peoples and Environment Protection» in Rovaniemi is a part of the project that will provide educational program for the students of partner universities.



