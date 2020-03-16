Arctic Design Week

16.3.2020 8:00–22.3.2020 18:00
Rovaniemi, Finland

The 12th Arctic Design Week will be organized in Rovaniemi on 16-22 March 2020 and it is the world’s northernmost design forum and festival.

The main theme for the 2020 Arctic Design Week is ReCreate and the festival focuses on the most recent business research findings for sustainable and responsible design, and the most successful business ideas.

Arctic Design Week is organized by City of Rovaniemi and the Lapland University Consortium.

More information:
www.arcticdesignweek.fi

 

